MC Oluomo Congratulates US President-Elect, Joe Biden

Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo Ayinde, has joined the growing list of leaders to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

MC Oluomo, who is also an American citizen, in an apparent celebration of Donald Trump’s loss, said Biden’s victory came at a time the United States is divided more than ever.

He urged the new President-elect and his vice to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.