Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

MC Oluomo Congratulates US President-Elect, Joe Biden

Younews Ng November 10, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo Ayinde, has joined the growing list of leaders to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

MC Oluomo, who is also an American citizen, in an apparent celebration of Donald Trump’s loss, said Biden’s victory came at a time the United States is divided more than ever.

He urged the new President-elect and his vice to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

(Opinion) Igbo presidency: a mirage or a pipe dream or a possible reality?

As 2023 edges in by strides, another wave of agitation for Igbo presidency seem to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.