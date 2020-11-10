Parrot Xtra Hour debuts @ BCOS’ Oluyole 98.5fm with Oyo commissioner

It was first time of running ‘Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio’ there…and indications are on the streets about a fantastic outing!

Prince Dotun Oyelade, the Executive Chairman of the Corporation, Mr Tunje Ajayi, the General Manager, Alhaji Wale Rufai, the Director of Programmes, Mr Peter Ajayi, the Director of Marketing…Alhaji Kunle Junaid and many others including our eloquent Producer, Jemeelah Elegbede, we learnt made it possible.

Hon Seun Fakorede, the youthful Commissioner for Youth & Sports was at his best.

He made submissions while featuring on the program anchored by Olayinka Agboola and broadcast live on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State’s Oluyole 98.5 FM Ibadan, on Tuesday evening.

Amongst others, he said the governor is working tirelessly to revamp all sectors of the state, more so having given the approval of 500 million naira as a starter fund for youths’ empowerment and while engaging about 5000 youths to be employed by the state’s teaching service commission.

On the renovation of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, he stated that the governor has allocated a total sum of about five and a half billion naira which he regards as a modest cost for the remodeling of the stadium to meet international standards while promising to give facelifts to all other sections in the stadium.

He also appealed for patience from Oyo youths on the issue of the dilapidated structures at the Ososami Youth Center. He said “We are actually rehabilitating; we can’t possibly do everything at once. We have decided to put them in phases and fortunately, Ososami Youth Center is part of the project to enjoy the first phase of renovation.”

He assured that concerted efforts are being put in place by the various ministries to see that youths and children roaming the streets are catered for, while emphasizing that a lot of work should still be done to arrest the ugly situation of children roaming the streets.

He, however, charged Oyo youths not to be intimidated by any obstacle that might confront them as it is a “stepping stone to greatness”.

He charged all youths with business innovations and ideas to start small and then grow big. “Don’t be afraid to start small, step into the field and do what is expected of you”.

The commissioner also used the opportunity to assure football fans that the Shooting Stars Sporting Club (3SC) and Crown FC of Ogbomosho are coming back stronger, adding that he is sure that the clubs will perform excellently well and secure promotion back to the elite stage of the Nigerian football league.

He also promised to get married before leaving office.