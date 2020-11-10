Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Policemen get N200 as COVID-19 allowance

Younews Ng November 10, 2020

Police officers who played active roles during the lockdown are having cause to smile.

Policemen in Delta State have been paid N200 as COVID-19 allowance, with many of them describing it as not only embarrassing, but a mockery of the Force.

While making the disclosure to Vanguard, Monday, some police operatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the amount was paid to all police personnel in the state who embarked on various policing services during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved policemen, one of them disclosed that they had been asked to submit details of their salary accounts for the payments to be made directly to their accounts.

However, they were later called individually by Divisional Administrative Officers and given N200 as COVID-19 allowance.

Findings revealed that the amount was paid Across board irrespective of ranks, with Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, also receiving the paltry sum.

