Ebonyi gov, Umahi set for defection to APC, as PDP begs

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is running from pillar to post to stop the governor from leaving the party.

The NWC met with the governor in Abuja yesterday, apparently to persuade him from leaving the party.

The party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiya, released pictures from the meeting and wrote: “State of the nation: @OfficialPDPNig just held a crucial meeting with Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, to deliberate on national issues.”

The governor was seen in the pictures smiling and holding hands with the National Chairman Uche Secondus and other NWC members.

Sources in the state maintained that the defection is on course.

It was gathered that two very close aides of the governor met with the 64 development centre coordinators in the state where modalities for the defection were discussed.

Sources at the meeting revealed that no date was fixed for the defection but that it is imminent.

The sources said the two aides, who are members of the governor’s kitchen cabinet as well as the State Executive Council, told the coordinators that there was no going back on the defection.

The coordinators also pledged their support and that of their supporters in their domains to the governor in whatever step he takes.

Also, the 13 local government chairmen who were present at the meeting reiterated their support and readiness to defect with the governor.

“Wherever the governor and our leader goes, we will go with him. We are very loyal and committed to the project,” one of those at the meeting said.

One of the coordinators posted an APC flag on his social media handle after the meeting and wrote: “APC, here I come, and I come in peace.”

The source said the governor’s recent engagements as the Southeast Governors Forum chairman, especially on issues around #EndSARS, may have delayed the yet-to-be-announced defection decision.

Our correspondent learnt that 16 of the 24 members of the Ebonyi House of Assembly have so far agreed to jump ship with the governor.

The APC in the state at the weekend said the governor’s defection was a done deal and only a matter of time.