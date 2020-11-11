Ex- Kaduna gov Balarabe Musa, 84, is dead !

Former Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa and the National Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has died today.

Born in August, 1936, Musa, a left-wing Nigerian politician was elected Governor of old Kaduna State, comprising now Kaduna and Katsina States during the Nigeria’s Second Republic on the platform of Late Mallam Aminu Kano’s PRP.

He held the office from October 1979 to June, 23, 1981 when he was impeached by the state’s House of Assembly

Musa’s death was announced by his political associate and former senator, Shehu Sani.

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin,” Mr Sani wrote on Twitter.

Balarabe Musa was elected governor of Kaduna State in 1979 but was later controversially impeached and removed from office.

He is considered a progessive and worked with people of like minds to mobilise against the military junta of late Sani Abacha