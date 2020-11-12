10 policemen dismissed for murder, corruption, others in Lagos

In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the Police Command has tried 81 personnel .

They were tried for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

The Lagos police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Ten personnel were dismissed. In addition, eighteen 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29) were awarded #10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

The personnel tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 Inspectors. Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.