Abandoned bodies litter Ondo mortuary as corpses turn skeleton

An epidemic may break out within the environs of the Ore General Hospital, Ondo State, as hundreds of corpses are piling up on the premises of the hospital’s mortuary.

Bodies of men and women were openly placed on corridors where they were beaten by rain.

Horrifying photos and videos of the mortuary surroundings obtained by our correspondent showed some bodies were on the pathways, while a few were covered with iron sheets.

Concrete blocks were used to demarcate the placements of some of the cadavers.

Inside a room that appeared like an office, corpses of many people, including women, were put on the floor.

Two standing corpses in the room had become skeletons.

There was an uncompleted building where another set of corpses were kept.

We learnt that the mortuary workers said the hospital was planning a mass burial for some of them.

“The corpses are just too many. Those washing them said they could number close to 300 and they were abandoned by their families for more than a year. They only embalm them on the floor so that they will not smell,” a source said.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Ajibayo Adeyeye, said workers at the hospital were overwhelmed due to the amount of bodies brought to the mortuary.

He said, “I was also at the place yesterday (Tuesday) and I was confronted with the same situation. We are aware of it. The problem is a result of the location of the hospital; it is close to the highway. A lot of accident victims get dumped in the hospital. You’ll find a situation where the police just bring corpses, drop them and go away.

“Corpses that are products of accidents are coroner cases. That means they cannot be buried without an autopsy or the police bringing an order of the court.

“In the midst of the hospital coping with people that are still alive, the workers easily get overwhelmed by these corpses. However, we have been appealing to the police authorities to take care of their cases so that the bodies can be buried.”

Adeyeye said conducting a mass burial was also challenging due to the problem of getting land without resistance from people who owned land in the area.