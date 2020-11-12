Buhari Formally Receives APC’s Official Monthly Magazine

President Muhammadu Buhari was formally presented with The Progressives – All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) official monthly magazine.

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni presented the magazine to the President at the Presidential Villa. The event was witnessed by the Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru and the APC CECPC Secretary, Sen. James Akpan Udoedehe.

The monthly magazine which is currently in its third edition is one of the remodelled strategic public and political communication tools of the governing party and the PGF. It is part of the APC’s NEXT LEVEL Public Engagement Strategy being undertaken by the APC/PGF which include: A weekly 30-minute television programme, a weekly 30-minute network radio programme and quarterly pullouts/inserts.

“The formal presentation to President Buhari and his endorsement of the magazine is a morale booster to all stakeholders involved in the project and a signal that we are getting a grip on this essential publication. Our Party’s official magazine has come to stay. It is growing to become the official reference point for the outstanding strides that our government is making at the federal and state levels. It does something even more impressive: it gives our party and government a unique personality. It reinforces the APC brand and provides a positive definition to its Progressive reputation.”

The Progressives magazine’s Editor-in-chief, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated in his reaction to the President’s endorsement

The monthly official Newsletter is distributed free and widely in both the printed and e-copy to the Presidency, National Assembly, all key federal government ministries, Departments and Agencies, state governments, APC state chapters, APC state officials, APC states House of Assembly Speakers, party leaders, supporters, media houses, and the general public (locally and internationally).