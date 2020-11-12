Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Commissioner dies after 3 mths in office

The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

He was sworn in to office on August 5, 2020, barely three months ago.

The now deceased commissioner was a replacement of Dr Sunday Ongbabo who had earlier resigned his appointment from the State Executive Council.

His death as announced on Radio Nigeria, Harvest FM located in Makurdi occurred in Jos, the Plateau State capital where he was taken to for medical attention.

His family is yet to comment.

But a source from Government House, Makurdi said the commissioner died from complications of surgery for a yet-to-be ascertained ailment in an undisclosed hospital.

The source added that Ikwulono had attended the last week’s State Executive Council meeting before he went for the surgery that claimed his life.

According to the Government House sources, the commissioner died as a result of complications from surgery for an undisclosed hospital.

“He attended the last State Executive Council meeting last week and subsequently went for the surgery.

“His death came as a rude shock this evening”, the government house source said.

Ikwulono was sworn in as Commissioner for Health and Human Services in August 5,2020, to replace Dr Sunday Ongbabo who voluntarily resigned his appointment a week earlier.

