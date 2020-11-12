Ex Ghanaian President Rawlings,73, dies 3 wks after mum’s burial

Former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings is dead.

He is said to have died Thursday morning, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

Mr Rawlings had been on admission at Korle Bu for about a week for an undisclosed ailment.

He felt sick after his mother’s burial about three weeks ago.

As a former Ghanaian military leader and subsequent politician, Mr Rawlings led a military junta from 1981 until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana from January 7, 1993 to January 6, 2001.

Born on June 22, 1947, Mr Rawlings initially came to power as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979.

Prior to that, he led an unsuccessful coup attempt against the ruling military government on May 15, 1979, just five weeks before scheduled democratic elections were due to take place.