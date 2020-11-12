Ex-Imo gov, Ohakim granted N10m bail, as IG sues him

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedioha Ohakim, has been granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

The Inspector-General of Police charged the former Governor with three counts bordering on giving false information to the police.

Ohakim pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Samira Bature of the FCT High Court held that granting bail was at the discretion of the court.

Bature held: “The defendant is hereby admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

“The surety shall be a reputable person in society with fixed address in the court’s jurisdiction.

“The former governor is, however, directed not to interfere with the prosecution or its witnesses, failure of which his bail will be revoked.”

Bature adjourned the matter until January 25, 2021.

Earlier, his counsel, K.C.O. Njemanze (SAN), moved a motion on notice seeking the bail of the defendant brought pursuant to Sections 158 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and Section 35 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the offence the former governor was charged with was an offence that can attract bail.

Njemanze assured the court that the defendant was ready to produce reasonable sureties if the court is not minded to grant his bail in self recognisance as a former governor of one of the states.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwodo, however, opposed the bail application, saying Ohakim has dishonoured several police invitation.

Nwodo said there were several warrants of arrest against the defendant.

He however, submitted that though the charge against Ohakim was bailable, it was not absolute.

He added that it was the duty of the prosecution to guide the court in granting bail.

He told the court that the defendant had the capacity to interfere with the course of justice.

“The prosecution is concerned about the antecedent of the defendant,” he said.

Nwodo, therefore, urged the court to handle the bail application with caution