Kamala Harris’ husband quits job to support her

November 12, 2020

Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, vice-president-elect of the United States, has announced his plan to quit his job at DLA Piper law firm.

Harris and Joe Biden, president-elect, won the November 3 tightly contested election.

Emhoff, who had said he had no interest in joining a “kitchen cabinet” of advisors if his wife won the election, is now working  with the transition team of Biden to determine the role he will take on.

His position in the White House is historical as Harris will be first female vice-president of America.

“I’m her husband, that’s it. She’s got plenty of great people giving her political advice. I’m her partner, I’m her best friend and I’m her husband. And that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to have her back,” Emhoff told People magazine in October .

The couple met in 2013 and married a year later. It was Harris’ first marriage and Emhoff’s second.

The couple’s two children are from Emhoff’s previous marriage.

