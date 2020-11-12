Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 55,326 GLE Cars Over Defective Seat Belt Buckles

Younews Ng November 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz AG USA (MBUSA) is recalling 55,326 model year 2021 AMG GLE53s, AMG GLE63s, model year 2020 GLE580s, and model year 2020-2021 GLE350s and GLE450s with 5 passenger seating.

ConsumerConnect gathered while buckling the seat belt, the middle seat belt buckle could be pushed down into the gap below the seat cushion.

If the buckle cannot be retrieved, the buckle latch will be inoperable and unable to restrain an occupant in the vehicle.

Consequently, an unrestrained occupant has an increased risk of injury in a crash.

In regard to what to do, MBUSA will notify owners, and dealers will secure the middle seat belt buckle free of charge.

The current recall is expected to begin December 29, 2020, and affected vehicle owners may contact MBUSA Customer Service on (800) 367-6372.

