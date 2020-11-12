Trump vs Biden: US politician offers $1m to whistleblowers with evidence of voter fraud

Dan Patrick, lieutenant governor of Texas, has offered up $1 million to “whistleblowers and tipsters” to come forward with evidence of voter fraud in the US presidential election.

Patrick, a Republican politician, said he is supporting the efforts of incumbent President Donald Trump to identify voter fraud or irregularities in the presidential election, in which Joe Biden, candidate of the Democratic Party, has been projected winner.

International media organisations such as BBC, CNN, AP and NBC projected Biden winner of the presidential election after he secured more than the required 270 electoral votes.

But Trump has refused to concede the election, alleging that it was characterised by “massive fraud” while asking for a recount.

The stance of the Trump’s administration about the election was reinforced by Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, who recently said Trump would have a smooth transition to second term.

As the race to seek for evidence of voter fraud in Trump’s camp intensified, Patrick announced the financial reward to encourage “whistleblowers and tipsters” to bring out evidences of voter fraud and irregularities, in the election, noting that the commitment was made from funds set aside for his campaign.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” UK Telegraph quoted him to have said.

“Whistleblowers and tipsters should turn over their evidence to local law enforcement.

“If such information leads to an arrest and final conviction, those who provided the initial information will be paid a minimum of $25,000.”

In a tweet, Trump commended Patrick, saying: “Thanks Dan. Big win for us in Texas!”

Meanwhile, the president-elect has reacted to the refusal of Trump to concede the election, describing it as an “embarrassment”.