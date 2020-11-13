Alaafin’s wife quits marriage, alleges threat to life

Aanu Adeyemi, one of the wives of Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, says she has decided to quit her marriage to the monarch, alleging an attempted kidnap and threat to her life.

She took to her Instagram page on Wednesday night to put out a statement wherein she revealed she had to go into hiding following her decision.

Aanu called on the public to “hold her husband responsible” if any harm befalls her due to her move.

“It is with great sadness that I am putting out this statement. I deem it necessary to do so as I feel my life is being threatened as a result of me walking out of my marriage,” the queen wrote in the lengthy post in which she tagged the Nigeria Police Force.

“The purpose of this statement is to let all and sundry know that should anything happen to me and my children, it is as a result of my exit from the palace. And the monarch should be held responsible.

“It’s not my wish to walk out. I can’t continue to live under bondage. I wish to live, be the best I can for my children.

“I chose not to grant any interview to any media outlet as this is my personal and private life in which for the sake of my children, I chose to leave quietly in order to live for them. However, if I feel my life is being threatened.

“On to which I walked out of my marriage to protect, I will not be quiet about this. I know people have formed their opinions, either biased or unbiased as to why I made the decision to marry the monarch or leave my marriage.

“Without saying much, walk in my shoes and see where it hurts before judging. This is not to seek any sympathy.”

Aanu said she was devastated to find out her family members were being harassed over her whereabouts.

“This is an outcry to protect my life. That I left the palace should not warrant a threat to my life. I can never deny my children the right to their father, however, it is only motherly for me to have them with me,” she added.

“I was appalled to find out that my family is been harassed because my location is unknown to the King. The attempt to also have me kidnapped failed, and I can no longer keep my silence.

“I refuse to live in bondage and will do anything within my human right to be free. I just want to live and be the mother of my children.

“I would like to seize this medium to tender my apology to anyone who perhaps may be disappointed or angry at me for putting out this statement, this has to be done as I don’t feel safe. My life is of utmost importance to me.”