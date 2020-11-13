Edo gov inauguration tragedy: COVID-19 face mask suffocates Obaseki’s ADC

Governor Obaseki’s ADC, on Thursday afternoon collapsed at his swearing-in ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, venue of the second term inauguration ceremony of governor Obaseki.

An unusual occurrence was witnessed during the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office.

The unfortunate incident happened shortly after the Governor took an oath of office and was giving his acceptance speech.

While he was talking, his aide de camp (ADC) collapsed but some of the security aides of the Governor quickly intervened and helped the police officer.

It was observed that before the incident, the ADC had his medical face mask on and that may have aggravated the matter.

No details have been supplied as at press time concerning the state of the police officer, but the Governor continued with his speech when he collapsed.