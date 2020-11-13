ICPC chair, 71 lawyers named senior advocate of Nigeria..see list

Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been named senior advocate of Nigeria.

Owosanoye was one of 72 lawyers named by the Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) on Friday.

A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in 2020 — with 116 advocate applicants and 21 academic applicants. Of the 137 candidates shortlisted, 72 were successful, while 60 did not make the cut.

Owosanoye was shortlisted as one of the academic applicants, following his standing as a professor of law across major universities across the world.

The 2020 list of successful applicants doubles the numbers recorded for 2019 when Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta; and Akinlolu Osinbajo, brother to the vice-president and the longest-serving attorney general in Ogun state history, were among only 30 successful candidates.

1. Terkura Douglas Pepe, Esq

2. Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Esq

3. Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Esq

4. Abdulwahab Mohammed, Esq

5. Moses Alfred Ebute, Esq

6. Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Esq

7. Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Esq

8. Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa

9. Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Esq

10. Gideon Musa Kuttu, Esq

11. Abdullahi Yahaya

12. Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Esq

13. Mella Audu Nunghe

14. Yusuf Nya Akirikwen

15. Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba

16. Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Esq

17. Abdul Mohammed, Esq

18. Hussaini Zakariyau

19. Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala

20. Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Esq

21. Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Esq

22. Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Esq

23. Afam Josiah Osigwe

24. Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa

25. Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Esq

26. Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Esq

27. Tochukwu Dominic Maduka

28. Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu

29. Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Esq

30. Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Esq

31. Boma Florence A. Alabi(Mrs)

32. Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong

33. Lawrence Fubara Anga, Esq

34. Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Esq

35. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Esq

36. Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Esq

37. Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms)

38. Uzoma Henry Azikiwe

39. Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Esq

40. Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Esq

41. Babalola George Olatunde

42. Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Esq

43. Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Esq

44. Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Esq

45. Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Esq

46. Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Esq

47. Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke Ms

48. Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni Esq

49. Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Esq

50. John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Esq

51. Funmilayo Adunni Quadri

52. Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye

53. Dada Adekunle Awosika

54. Remi Peter Olatubora, Esq

55. Festus Kayode Idepefo, Esq

56. Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Esq

57. Musibau Adetunbi, Esq

58. Mahmud Kola Adesina, ESQ

59. Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Esq

60. Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Esq

61. Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, Esq

62. Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola, Esq

ACADEMICS

1. Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki

2. Prof Bolaji Olufumunmileyi Owasanoye

3. Prof Erugo Sampson

4. Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo

5. Prof Sani Mohammad Adam

6. Prof Zacheus Adangor

7. Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri

8. Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu

9. Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday

10. Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa.