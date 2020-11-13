ICPC chair, 71 lawyers named senior advocate of Nigeria..see list

Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been named senior advocate of Nigeria.
Owosanoye was one of 72 lawyers named by the Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) on Friday.
A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in 2020 — with 116 advocate applicants and 21 academic applicants. Of the 137 candidates shortlisted, 72 were successful, while 60 did not make the cut.
Owosanoye was shortlisted as one of the academic applicants, following his standing as a professor of law across major universities across the world.
The 2020 list of successful applicants doubles the numbers recorded for 2019 when Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta; and Akinlolu Osinbajo, brother to the vice-president and the longest-serving attorney general in Ogun state history, were among only 30 successful candidates.
1. Terkura Douglas Pepe, Esq
2. Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Esq
3. Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Esq
4. Abdulwahab Mohammed, Esq
5. Moses Alfred Ebute, Esq
6. Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Esq
7. Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Esq
8. Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa
9. Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Esq
10. Gideon Musa Kuttu, Esq
11. Abdullahi Yahaya
12. Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Esq
13. Mella Audu Nunghe
14. Yusuf Nya Akirikwen
15. Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba
16. Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Esq
17. Abdul Mohammed, Esq
18. Hussaini Zakariyau
19. Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala
20. Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Esq
21. Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Esq
22. Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Esq
23. Afam Josiah Osigwe
24. Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa
25. Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Esq
26. Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Esq
27. Tochukwu Dominic Maduka
28. Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu
29. Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Esq
30. Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Esq
31. Boma Florence A. Alabi(Mrs)
32. Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong
33. Lawrence Fubara Anga, Esq
34. Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Esq
35. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Esq
36. Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Esq
37. Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms)
38. Uzoma Henry Azikiwe
39. Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Esq
40. Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Esq
41. Babalola George Olatunde
42. Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Esq
43. Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Esq
44. Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Esq
45. Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Esq
46. Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Esq
47. Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke Ms
48. Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni Esq
49. Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Esq
50. John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Esq
51. Funmilayo Adunni Quadri
52. Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye
53. Dada Adekunle Awosika
54. Remi Peter Olatubora, Esq
55. Festus Kayode Idepefo, Esq
56. Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Esq
57. Musibau Adetunbi, Esq
58. Mahmud Kola Adesina, ESQ
59. Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Esq
60. Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Esq
61. Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, Esq
62. Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola, Esq
ACADEMICS
1. Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki
2. Prof Bolaji Olufumunmileyi Owasanoye
3. Prof Erugo Sampson
4. Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo
5. Prof Sani Mohammad Adam
6. Prof Zacheus Adangor
7. Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri
8. Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu
9. Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday
10. Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa.