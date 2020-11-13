Lagos closes some roads for Railway projects.. See list

Lagos State Government has announced plans to temporarily close the Railway Level Crossing at Ilupeju, Ogunmokun, Jibowu and Yaba in continuation of the ongoing Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa,

A statement issued on Thursday by the State Ministry of Transportation explained that the closure of the Railway Level Crossing in Ilupeju is scheduled for Sunday, November 15; Ogunmokun on Monday 16th; Jibowu and Yaba on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am each day.

It stated further that the construction works on the designated routes would focus on track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossing joints of the Standard Gauge Railway, advising motorists to utilise suggested alternative routes during the daily closure to enhance the free flow of traffic in the axis.

According to the release, motorists plying Ilupeju level crossing will be diverted to Ogunmokun, Yaba and Jibowu Crossing to access their desired destinations, while those who intend to use Ogunmokun Road or access other areas from the route are advised to use Ilupeju crossing to Mushin, Oshodi and Surulere to connect their desired destinations.

It averred that the identified alternative routes will be used interchangeably to ease movement and assured that traffic management personnel will be available to ensure the free flow of traffic during the scheduled closure.

While advising motorists to comply with the traffic directions put in place to minimise inconveniences during the period, the Lagos State Government reiterated its determination to provide a seamless multi-modal transport system to meet the transportation needs of its large population.

