Man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and buried her secretly in Lagos arrested

A 29-year-old man, Segun Titilayo has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing and burying the corpse of his girlfriend, Oritoke Manni, 25, in Lekki, Lagos.

It was gathered that the deceased who had already been declared missing, was traced to have communicated with the suspect last before her death.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, he said on October 13 at about 11am, it was reported that the suspect, Segun Titilayo called the deceased asking her to come visit him in is house. That was the last time anyone saw Oritoke alive.

“However, on 7th November, 2020, one Engineer Adegbago David,m, of a real estate company, reported to the Police Station at Akodo Area, Lagos State, that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu Town, their Caterpillar exhumed a decomposing corpse. The police detectives swung into action and the corpse was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke’s.The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

The police placed a manhunt on the suspect and was arrested. He is being detained at the SCID Panti and giving useful information to help the police in its investigation,” he said.