Ogun to adopt adire fabric as school uniform

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, declared that adire fabric would become official school uniform in all public schools in the state starting from next term.

The governor also called on the Federal Government to adopt adire as attire for national events.

Abiodun made the call at the official launch of Ogun Adire Digital Market Place at the June 12 Cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to the governor, the gesture is to further promote the rich culture of the nation to the outside world.

He also advocated the making of ceremonial dress from Adire for the nation’s athletes taking part in International Sporting activities.

He said, “For us in Ogun State and starting from next term, plans are on to make adire an integral part of school uniform fabric for our public primary and secondary schools.

“Plans have reached an advanced stage to make Adire an important aspect of everyday life, as all top government functionaries in the State now wear Adire on Fridays, just as plans are underway to make the Adire part of School uniform.

“I want to particularly call on our Honourable Minister of Information and Culture to help promote the Adire at the National level. For example, members of the Federal Executive Council and other top government functionaries can adopt the Adire for National events.

“Our Foreign Missions could also adopt the Adire fabric as a cultural symbol that will further project our rich culture to the outside world. The same thing could also be done by our Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports by making the ceremonial dress of our athletes from local fabrics such as our Adire.