Ogundipe debunks compiling ‘enemies’ list of workers for sacking

The reinstated Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said that he is not compiling list of workers for sacking.

Ogundipe, who was welcomed with jubilation by workers of UNILAG, said this as he resumed on Thursday at the school’s Senate Building.

Ogundipe was sacked by the Dr Wale Babalakin-led governing council of UNILAG on August 12.

However, on November 10, he was reinstated by the President, Mohammadu Buhari after a visitation panel report.

The reinstated VC urged the workers to be committed and united.

He said, “Our commitment must be in moving this university forward and we must unite. Some people are saying that I have a list of people I want to sack and punish. I have no such list. I do not have any list of anyone to be sacked; I have not seen any list. Let’s work together and move the university forward. You have invested years of your lives into this university. It is not about academic or non-academic staff, it is about moving the university forward.”

Ogundipe also thanked Buhari for insisting that due process must be followed during the crisis.

He attributed his reinstatement as divine and also appreciated the efforts of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola and all the staff unions in the school among others.

“My return to office is not by power but by divine intervention,” he said.

Ogundipe also described the former acting VC, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as a reliable and honest scholar.

“People think they can divide us, let me say this openly, they don’t know we communicate. She has done excellently well and she is reliable.”

While handling over to Ogundipe, Ogunsola said, “We welcome back the VC, I am formally handling over to the VC. Today is the day of victory, it calls for introspection. Together we stand, divided we fall. Nobody can de-brand us and UNILAG is bigger than anybody.”