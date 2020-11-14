Access Bank in monumental trouble, suffers mass accounts boycott

Massive online campaign for customers to boycott Access Bank Plc is on, and it is already working against the bank!

YOU NEWS checks shows that the call for accounts close is trending and teeming youths are actually doing so.

Though several customer have one complaint or the other about the bank before now, the straw that broke the camel’s back is the bank tough stand against #endsars protesters who had accounts with the bank.

Access Bank had frozen the accounts of at least eight persons involved in the #EndSARS campaign based on the orders of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The bank’s decision to freeze the accounts was done nearly two weeks before CBN obtained a court order to do so.

Though Access bank is claiming the action as a directive, they must obey..

“we and the entire banking industry are regulated entities and therefore operate under the authority of our regulators and law enforcement agencies. As such we are compelled to comply with regulatory directives.”

But that has been floored. The argument is that Access Bank ought to have been more thorough like Stanbic IBTC, whose founder, Atedo Peterside, had openly refused to freeze the account of any person without a valid court order.

“I have mandated my wife to equally close down her account with the bank. It is as simple as that. Democracy is freedom not oppression.” a message by an influential facebook user stated minutes .

Others say”Guys, move your accounts from there. For any bank that is not youth friendly is an enemy of the youths, why engage their service.

“Sir I have already boycott them since two months ago, they deducted 6k from my account in a single day, they said it’s compulsory fee for running HIDA account, I #accessbank is not bank enough.

“Access bank have overtime proven to be a bank that plays politics with people’s businesses, life and destiny”