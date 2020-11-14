Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Agonising comments as fuel price hiked 5th time in 2020

People are suffocating economically and the future looks scary, and Nigerians are venting frustrations at the Buhari’s regime on social media.

Buhari has increased pump price five times within five months
168.17 to 172.17
In October. Ex Depot N151.56
In may 2020 N121.50 to N121.50
In July 2020 N140.80 to N143.80
August 2020 N145 .86 to N148.86
September 2020 N158 to N162
November 2020 N162 to N170. 77

Following the deregulation of petrol prices in September, marketers across the country adjusted their pump prices to between N158 and N162 per litre to reflect the increase in global oil prices.

However, again on Friday, the pump price of petrol was hiked — after the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Federal Government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, increased the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre.

Already, the exchange rate has gone up. A dollar now goes for N472. So, how do we cope? The price of electricity has gone up. The poor are in a serious problem. Their purchasing power has further gone down.”

A citizen knocked the Federal Government for the increase in petrol price, stating that with the situation, the government had shown insensitivity to the citizens’ plight at a time when Nigerians were struggling with hunger and poverty.

He said, “In these times of poverty and (COVID-19) pandemic, it is not the right time to increase the petrol price. The government should have found a better way to go about it. It doesn’t make sense; they (government) are bringing untold hardship to the people who are already suffering.”

