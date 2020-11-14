Angry fans slam Rohr, Eagles after POOR performance

Super Eagles fans have slammed the national team coach Gernot Rohr and his team following their lethargic performance against Sierra Leone in Friday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Samuel Stadium, in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday.

Nigeria let a dominant four goal lead slip in a 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in Benin City.

A double from Alex Iwobi and strikes from Napoli’s Victor Osimhen doubled the Eagles’ lead. Iwobi made it three just before the half-hour mark before Samuel Chukwueze scored the fourth goal.

The game, which ended 4-4, meant the Eagles have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games, with their last coming in the AFCON third place match against Tunisia.

Fans have been left furious by the team’s inability to win in their last three games. They also believe the team have reached an all-time low under Rohr and should be ashamed of their performance for the Eagles.

We learnt that fans outside the Benin stadium chanted ‘Super He-goat’ while others pelted the team bus with sachet water as the team bus departed the stadium.

“When we say Gernot Rohr is the wrong man for the job people, will think we just love to yab. There is no excuse for this show of shame,” Faulkner Joseph tweeted after the game.

“Maduka has shown to us that he’s not ripe to be Super Eagles number one goalkeeper. A sound coach will not leave Daniel Akpeyi out of team and bring a player who is yet to find his feet to replace him. See why Rohr isn’t the best Nigeria. Sunday Dareplease use your office to sack Rohr now,” Olawale Quadri wrote.

Popular musician PRAIZ tweeted, “Problem follow Eagles enter pitch. How do you go from 4-0 to 4-4,”he queried.

A Twitter user with the name Idris Elbar said, “The Super Eagles were acting like Goliath, but Sierra Leone came back twice as tall. I think Messi is the motivation for the Nigerian team because their bottling game is.”

Wale Adetona said, “My five-year-old nephew knows better to park the bus worst-case scenario in such a situation when it was 4-3. But because Rohr cannot roar.”

“When you train against strikers like Dare, Pinnick and Shaibu these are the kind of defending you get.#RohrOut,” @migiduk wrote.

An angry Mubarak Uthman tweeted, “It’s annoying. I streamed this match live inside a village in Gwoza.

“Data wasted. Honestly, that right back guy is no way better than Aina.

Micheal Ekele wrote, “Our coach lack game management we saw it clearly at the last world cup his substitutions is worse.”

Despite the draw the Eagles still lead Group L with seven points from three games while the Leone Stars who they face on Tuesday for the reverse fixture in Freetown – have two points from three games.