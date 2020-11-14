Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Eagle’s Coach, Rohr, others summoned over poor outing

Younews Ng November 14, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 80 Views

President of the Nigerian Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has summoned Gernot Rohr and his technical crew to a meeting on Saturday (today) after the Super Eagles lethargic display against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

The Eagles squandered a four-goal advantage to delay their qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations as The Leone Stars made a spirited fightback to tie the game 4-4 on Friday.

The Eagles were home and dry by half time having raced to a 4-1 lead and had the lion’s share of the play but capitulated in the second half that saw the visitors make a comeback scoring three unreplied goals in a 14-minute spell.

According to the statement, Pinnick also addressed the Eagles after the game and charged the players to put the disappointment behind them and be ready to give their all and redeem their image in Freetown on Tuesday.

Nigeria lead Group L with seven points from three games while Sierra Leone are third with two points from after three matches.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

US :Electoral Votes Final Tally Biden 306 Vs Trump 232 Total :538

President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.