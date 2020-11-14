Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Man, 70, arrested for impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter in Ogun

Younews Ng November 14, 2020

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 70-year- old man, Hunsu Sunday, for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter.

Sunday was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the aunt of the victim to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Friday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the aunt lodged the complaint at Ado-Odo/Ota divisional headquarters that the victim has been living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother.

According to the PPRO, the aunt stated further that the victim reported that her grandfather had been abusing her sexually for quite some time and she has been having strange feelings recently.

He added, “Upon the complaint, the DPO Ado-Odo SP Michael Arowojeun detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy old man was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim is pregnant.

