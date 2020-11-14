Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo-Olu unveils first electric car in Nigeria

November 14, 2020

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday unveiled Nigeria’s first locally-assembled full electric car, aimed at reducing pressure on use of petroleum.

The Hyundai Kona car, manufactured by Stallion Group, is 100 per cent electric and comes with zero emission, 482km driving range and can be charged both at home and workplace.

Sanwo-Olu said at the unveiling in Lagos that the electric car was technology on display.

“The future that we see is the future of technology and this is the technology that we are talking about,” he said.

“This is 21st century technology that has been brought into our country.

“With an innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what is the pump price of oil again, what is the pump price of petroleum again.

“All the issues and fights that we are having about prices of petroleum going up and the rest of it will be a thing of the past.

“This is a way to go, and it is the future that we are seeing now.

“This is the first electric car that we are seeing and we as the government need to partner with them.”

