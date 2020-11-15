Ahmad steps aside as CAF President

Madagascar’s Ahmad has temporarily relinquished control of the Confederation of African Football presidency, citing health reasons.

This comes two days after Ahmad left hospital following his admission for Coronavirus Disease.

Caf’s first vice-president Omari Constant will take charge until the end of November as the 60-year-old continues his recovery.

Earlier this week, doctors in the Egyptian capital Cairo prescribed at least 20 days’ rest for the Fifa vice-president.

“This unavailability temporarily makes it impossible to conduct the normal duties linked to a function which requires good health,” a Caf statement read.

“In this situation, the first vice-president Omari Constant will take the interim lead of the Caf executive until 30 November.”

Ahmad was released from hospital on Wednesday after 12 days in isolation, a period in which he was still nominally in charge of African football’s ruling body.

The Malagasy, who says he is now free from COVID-19, is currently awaiting the outcome of a Fifa ethics case, with a verdict expected from the end of next week onwards.

BBC Sport Africa understands that he has been found to have breached various codes of Fifa’s ethics, with any potential ban likely to rule out his changes of standing for re-election.

On October 28, two days before testing positive for COVID-19, Ahmad – who has strenuously denied wrongdoing in the past and can appeal any decision – announced his bid for a second term ahead of March’s presidential elections.

So far, five candidates have announced, with Ahmad being joined as a candidate by Jacques Anouma (Ivory Coast), Patrice Motsepe (South Africa), Augustin Senghor (Senegal) and Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania).

Fifa’s decision is expected towards the end of this month, possibly before Ahmad has a chance to return to lead the organisation he has presided over since 2017.