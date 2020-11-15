Edo cult war: Shot police commissioner dies, death toll rises (18 to 28)

The death toll from the rival cult war that seized Benin and its environs in Edo State on Friday has risen from 18 to 28.

Among the 10 new casualties was the Assistant Commissioner of Police (name withheld), who was shot during the exchange of gunfire between the rival cult groups.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) died on Saturday at the intensive care unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Two other policemen, both Inspectors, who were shot along with the ACP were still receiving treatment at UBTH. But hospital sources said they were on danger list.

The three policemen were said to have run into an ambush mounted by Aiye and Vikings cult groups while on a rescue mission in Upper Sokponba and Murtala Mohammed Way axes of Benin.

The death of the ACP was confirmed in confidence on the telephone yesterday evening by a senior police officer in the Edo Command.

The casualties of the cult war were said to have included innocent residents who were going about their normal business.

Our reporter gathered that policemen in the command were now receiving threat calls and messages from many of the fleeing 1,993 inmates who escaped on October 19 from the Maximum Correctional Centre (White House) on Sapele Road and the Mèdium Correctional Centre on Airport Road, both in Benin, during the #EndSARS protests that were hijacked by hoodlums.