Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Man, 40, sets self, girlfriend ablaze in Makurdi

Younews Ng November 15, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 25 Views

A yet to be identified 40-year-old man on Saturday set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in his house at the Inikpi area of Makurdi, Benue State, after pouring petrol on himself and the girl.

The man, who committed the crime in his personal room, died immediately.

The girl, who was burnt beyond recognition, was taken to hospital.

The incident, which occurred about 6:30 pm, attracted a lot of people who expressed their anger and surprise at what many of them described as “an act of lunacy”.

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)  conveyed the man’s corpse and the girl to hospital.

Firefighters worked assiduously and courageously to put out the fire which was about spreading to other houses.

A neighbour revealed that “the man claimed to have a wife and children somewhere, but he was always saying that they had once threatened to put an end to his life”.

Another neighbour said the man had a mental problem

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Only 1st Class, 2nd Class Upper graduates to be employed as teachers from 2021 — FG

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said teachers without requisite qualifications, competencies ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.