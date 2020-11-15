NNPC Clarifies Fresh Increase in Pump Price of Petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified the fresh increase in pump price of Petrol announced two days ago by the regulating agency, PPPRA.

The NNPC, in a statement by it’s spokeman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said “it is aware of a document widely circulating in the media purporting an increase in the PPMC Ex-Coastal Price and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) to N130 and N155.17 respectively”

He added that the NNPC “wishes to clarify that although there was a slight increase in the price based on the prevailing realities of market forces of demand and supply, the correct prices, as can be seen on PPMC’s “Customer Express” platform (online portal for procurement of petroleum products) are: Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17.

He also advised marketers to make their purchases through the online “Customer Express” platform (PPMCCustomer.Express/login/authenticate) at the recommended prices