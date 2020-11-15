“Sanwo Olu is coward, why denying inviting us to Lekki ?” -Army

Brigadier General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo gave a three-hour testimony, on his feet, before the Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry on EndSARS Protest and the roles played by the Nigerian Army.

He reiterated that no one died in Lekki. That the Army fired blank ammunitions (cartridges), which are not lethal (killing), in the air.

From autopsy report, the only confirmed person that died did not die as a result gunshot wounds.

He said the Nigerian Army had bigger fish to fry than to be looking for DJ Switch for arrest. This means DJ Switch is inconsequential to the Army. Therefore, the serial liar should come out of her hiding and go to the Panel to substantiate her claims that 15 people died.

Finally, he revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invited the Military to intervene, because the Police had been overrun. He expressed his utmost disappointment at the cowardly dispositions of the Governor for not owning up that he invited the Military.

I can’t really understand why Governor Sanwo-Olu is being evasive in owning up. “The Governor had very good reasons to invite the Military”, Taiwo stated.