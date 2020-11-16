720 suspected hoodlums arrested in Lagos with looted items

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said it arrested 720 suspects from different parts of the state for various offences.

The suspects, who were arrested during a raid on black spots in the state, were allegedly arrested with incriminating items.

Some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent #EndSARS violence were also impounded.

Lagos residents whose property were looted during the #EndSARS protest to visit the command and claim their items with proof of ownership