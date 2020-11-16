EndSARS: Mass closure of Access Bank accounts begins today — Activists

Aggrieved activists over the weekend mobilised for the mass closure of Access Bank accounts and the boycotting of the bank’s products and services.

The punitive action, some of the activists said, would start from today, Monday, November 16, 2020, and is in retaliation for the bank’s closure of the accounts of some chieftains of the recent #EndSARS protests.

Below are some of the tweets preparing the ground for the mass action:

JuwonSanyaolu @AyowoleSanyaolu: As we all close our Access Bank account in protest against freezing the account of some #EndSARS Protesters, let’s also remember that

@simplyEromz, EndSars activist, will be spending the 8th day in illegal detention without being charged to court. #FreeEromz #SaturdayMotivation

Uchechukwu @UcheJ07: If you are still banking with @myaccessbank You support tyranny and you are spitting on the people who lost thier lives during the #EndSARS protest… Close your access Bank account #BoycottAccessBank

Bida Boy @kennysax2 Replying to @myaccessbank:

You switched of your security light and cameras during the #endsars protest.

You sacked 800 staffs including my cousin during #COVID19

You granted the top of your building for evil men to use against young Nigerians.

Access bank will never trend for good reason.

No_Nonsense_Queen @QueenNonsense: 2 things we ask here.

Naija @Naija_PR: Some Nigerians have decided to close their Access Bank account because of what happened to some of #EndSARS protesters account

Eloquent RealtorPurple heartElectric light bulb @only1oleever:

BREAKING TIPS: ways to boycott Access Bank

Mazi Edunwannem @Edunwannem: If you see me on Monday walking into

@accessbank, am going in to close my access bank account. Na person wey dey with me I go dey with.

#EndSarsNow Raised fistFlag of Nigeria @kennytrips: I don’t have bank account with Access Bank to close but I have just unfollowed them here. Visit the Twitter account and unfollow too.

@myaccessbank you made the wrong move