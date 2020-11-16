Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ex-Eagles star Obodo kidnapped again in Warri

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Refinery Road, Warri in Delta State.

Obodo, 36, was abducted by the gunmen when he stopped by to buy bananas on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, Onome Onovawakpoyeya, revealed.

“Obodo was kidnapped at about 5pm on Sunday around Ishaka Hotel just along Refinery Road,”

He was with his girlfriend when he was abducted. They both stopped by the road to buy bananas.”

She added that no demand has been made for his release.

This is the second time the former Udinese midfielder has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The former Nigeria international was abducted by unknown gunmen on June 9, 2012, on his way to church in Warri.

But the day after he was taken, police tracked his abductors to Isoko, just outside Warri, where they found Obodo and arrested some suspects.

The 2006 AFCON bronze medallist, who described his ordeal eight years ago as a “terrible experience”, miraculously escaped from the abductors, before nearby villagers and a vigilante group, rescued him and informed the police, who trailed the abductors to Isoko.

