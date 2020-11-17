Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Police take over Afrika Shrine to prevent #EndSARS meeting

The police have restricted movement in and out of the Afrika Shrine to prevent a meeting on #EndSARS from taking place there.

Seun, one of the sons of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Afro Beats maestro, had earlier sent out flyers announcing a meeting on the lessons from #EndSARS protests.

But the police later wrote to the Anikulapo family, demanding that the meeting must not hold at the shrine, a relaxation spot.

Seun had shared snapshots of the letter on social media.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, mobile policemen mounted strategic locations across the shrine while their vans were parked right in front of the relaxation spot.

Interestingly, Son of the late A!frobeat legend, Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, on Tuesday re-launched his late father’s ‘Movement of The People’ campaign.
He says the government’s threat to close down African Shrine is unconstitutional.

 

