Task force, Okada riders clash on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

Younews Ng November 17, 2020

Officials of the Lagos State Task Force and Okada riders on Tuesday clashed at Second Rainbow Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

In a bid to express their displeasures, the Okada riders set bonfires on the expressway, leading to gridlock.

“We trekked long distances under the scorching sun,” a commuter, told our correspondent.

It was learnt that the Okada riders’ action paralysed activities in the area – Amuwo-Odofin Local Government.

It was gathered that officials of the task force had arrived at the bus stop to impound Okadas when the clash occurred.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the Okada riders resisted the officials of the task force from impounding their motorcycles.

The clash happened about 12:15 pm on Tuesday.

