8 women kidnapped in Edo !

Eight passengers from a commercial bus plying between Okhuessan and Emu in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, were kidnapped on Tuesday.

Sources said this may still be linked to ongoing cult war in the state.

Though the weeklong killings carried out by rival cult groups has died down in parts of Benin the state capital following an extensive meeting called by some stakeholders and heads of the various cult groups under the aegis of ‘Rainbow Coalition’.

There has been no reported case of killing in the last 24 hours in the state.

However, bandits robbed all the occupants of the Toyota Hiace bus and dispossessed them of their valuables.

It was learnt that the hoodlums had emerged from a nearby bush within the area and took the red coloured bus to a corner before carrying out their dastardly attack.

Findings, however, revealed that the kidnapped victims are females in their 30s and 40s.

It was further learnt that: “all the male passengers, the driver including aged women were left to go home after they were robbed.