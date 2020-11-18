Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

La Liga president waves aside Messi’s imminent exit

Younews Ng November 18, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

La Liga president Javier Tebas said he was “ready” for the exit of Lionel Messi – while criticizing Manchester City, a club he believes could sign him.

Messi submitted a transfer request in August at Barcelona – who he joined as a 13-year-old – but backed down after they refused to sanction his release.

The forward had fallen out with Josep Maria Bartomeu, who subsequently resigned as Barca president in October.

Tebas wants Messi to stay in Spain but feels La Liga would cope without him.

He argued that the competition had continued to thrive following Neymar’s 2017 departure from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2018 move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

We would prefer Messi to stay in La Liga but Ronaldo and Neymar left and we have not noticed any difference,” Tebas said. “We are ready.”

The Argentina international, 33, would be available on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Tebas indicated that Messi’s likeliest Premier League destination, if he went to England, would be Etihad Stadium – although club sources have pointed out that no-one at City has ever spoken about signing Messi.

La Liga’s president has repeatedly criticized City, having previously made numerous allegations about their structure, including accusing them of financial doping, before they were cleared of serious FFP breaches by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Malami justifies planned sale of forfeited assets

Attoney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Justice Minister Abubkar Malami has justified his recent constitution ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.