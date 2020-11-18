Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Questions raised as Ooni of Ife ,Olori Silekunola Welcome New Prince

Younews Ng November 18, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 42 Views

  • “We have heard this news before, recently for that matter ! “..That is the thought on the minds of many, as the news break again today!

“To God be the glory great things he has done.
Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.
Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”
– Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi ,Ojaja II
Ooni of Ife
Wednesday , November 18,2020.

Officially it was disclosed by a release entitled : THE HEIR TO THE THRONE OF ODUDUWA IS BORN

This is to officially inform the general public that The Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House Oduduwa with a crown Prince as our mother Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Mother and child are in a perfect condition.

Congratulations to the Royal family, the kingdom of Ife(The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the save arrival of this Heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife.

Signed;
Comrade Moses Olafare,
Director, Media & Public Affairs,
Ooni’s Palace.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria records 152 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 65,457

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.