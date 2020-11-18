Questions raised as Ooni of Ife ,Olori Silekunola Welcome New Prince

“We have heard this news before, recently for that matter ! “..That is the thought on the minds of many, as the news break again today!

“To God be the glory great things he has done.

Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

– Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi ,Ojaja II

Ooni of Ife

Wednesday , November 18,2020.

Officially it was disclosed by a release entitled : THE HEIR TO THE THRONE OF ODUDUWA IS BORN

This is to officially inform the general public that The Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House Oduduwa with a crown Prince as our mother Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Mother and child are in a perfect condition.

Congratulations to the Royal family, the kingdom of Ife(The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the save arrival of this Heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife.

Signed;

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni’s Palace.