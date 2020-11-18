Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

UN helicopter in emergency landing in Borno

Younews Ng November 18, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 75 Views

A helicopter forced into an emergency landing in Banki has returned to Maiduguri after repairs.

Earlier misled by a source, a humanitarian worker in the area, we had reported that Boko Haram had shot down a Nigerien helicopter carrying unidentified passengers in Bama local government area.

The aircraft had issues shortly after take-off from Banki on Tuesday morning.

The military arrived the scene to provide security coverage while emergency repairs were conducted and the helicopter eventually flew back to Maiduguri.

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs posted on Twitter that no UN helicopter was “hit nor crashed” Tuesday.

A number of aircraft, operated by different aid agencies and the UN, fly out of the airport in Maiduguri for daily operations in other parts of the state and beyond, and return to the airport at the end of the day.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria records 152 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 65,457

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.