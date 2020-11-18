UN helicopter in emergency landing in Borno

A helicopter forced into an emergency landing in Banki has returned to Maiduguri after repairs.

Earlier misled by a source, a humanitarian worker in the area, we had reported that Boko Haram had shot down a Nigerien helicopter carrying unidentified passengers in Bama local government area.

The aircraft had issues shortly after take-off from Banki on Tuesday morning.

The military arrived the scene to provide security coverage while emergency repairs were conducted and the helicopter eventually flew back to Maiduguri.

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs posted on Twitter that no UN helicopter was “hit nor crashed” Tuesday.

A number of aircraft, operated by different aid agencies and the UN, fly out of the airport in Maiduguri for daily operations in other parts of the state and beyond, and return to the airport at the end of the day.