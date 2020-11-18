Why I dumped PDP for APC — Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, has declared that he has no regret leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that he took the decision for ultimate benefits of the people of South-East zone.

Speaking Tuesday during a chat with newsmen at the New Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi said that he is moving to APC because he believes that the party is amenable to working with the South-East region than PDP.

He insisted that he would continue to agitate for the interest of the South-East in or out of office, adding that he has decided to become the sacrificial lamb that would be crucified for the interest and good of the South-East as a zone.

Umahi said: “Let me clear the air and state that I never sought for the ticket of PDP Presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous, because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?

“It is expected that well over 8,000 delegates would elect the person and such promise cannot happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South-East that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South-East any position; there was no such discussion. However, I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South-East by the PDP since 1998 till date.”

Umahi noted that between 1999 till date, the South-East region has continued to support PDP, yet the party has not deemed it fit to zone the Presidency to the South-East, adding that there are credible and qualified personalities in the zone that are competent to rule the country.

The Ebonyi State Governor added that till date, PDP is yet to give reasons why the South-East should not get the slot of Presidency.

He noted that he has since 2019 started the agitation for South-East Presidency, insisting that the zone must get it right now or else wait for another couple of years to get such opportunity again.

Governor Umahi further noted that despite his movement to APC, he would not castigate PDP, stressing that he wished that PDP would consider the region and zone the Presidency to South-East for equity and fairness.