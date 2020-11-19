Grabbing buttocks is blasphemy’ — Bashir el-Rufai’s son under fire over prenuptial photos

Bashir el-Rufai, son to Kaduna state governor, has come under intense criticism on social media after he shared photos of his pre-wedding moments with Halima Nwakaego Kazaure, his fiancée.

On Tuesday, Bashir had shared two loved-up photos of himself and Halima on Twitter.

In one of the pictures, he appeared to have placed his left hand on the backside of his wife-to-be, while the second showed him kissing her on the chick.

The post has since provoked criticism among a number of conservative Muslim users on the microblogging platform, some of whom quickly accused them of having committed haram — an act that is forbidden or proscribed by Islamic law — for being intimate before marriage.

“Why you dey grab woman yansh (buttocks)? This is blasphemy against our holy prophet,” one Twitter user opined.

“When @Rahma_sadau posted a picture, u were all shouting at her, but now no one is talking,” another user wrote.

The development comes weeks after Rahama Sadau, a Kannywood actress, was accused of stirring controversy and blasphemy after she shared photos on social media wherein she wore a backless dress which brought out her curves.