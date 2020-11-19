Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gunmen attack ex gov Dickson’s residence, kill police guard

November 19, 2020

A police guard has been killed in a midnight attack at the Toru-Orua residence of immediate past Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits were said to have gained access to Dickson’s compound through the Forcados River and also escaped through the same route.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has strongly condemned the attack on Dickson, who is the candidate representing the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming senatorial election in Bayelsa West by-election.

Governor Diri said in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, that it is unthinkable that an illustrious son of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation as Chief Dickson could be the target of such a mindless attack.

He said his government would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the dastardly act are apprehended and brought to book.

