Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Imo: Gov. Uzodinma  demolishes general Hospital built by Okorocha..see reason! 

Younews Ng November 19, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 18 Views

Following the orders of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma , the Somtochukwu Hospital built by his predecessor Rochas Okorocha for the people of Imo State has been demolished . The news making the rounds is that the Government hospital was illegally built on a land allocated for market development by the Government. ( See pettiness and confusion)
But Okorocha says it is another attempt by his successor to destroy his legacies .
In the ego war between both men the people of Imo State are the ultimate losers.

Analysis are knocking the action,  saying “A Governor used their money to build the hospital another Governor used their money to destroy the Edifice.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Death of advertising expert, Adenekan (Krimo) revebrates

Abdul Hakeem OLANREWAJU ADIO ADENEKAN is dead .He died few days ago. Jolt by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.