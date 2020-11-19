Imo: Gov. Uzodinma  demolishes general Hospital built by Okorocha..see reason! 

Following the orders of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma , the Somtochukwu Hospital built by his predecessor Rochas Okorocha for the people of Imo State has been demolished . The news making the rounds is that the Government hospital was illegally built on a land allocated for market development by the Government. ( See pettiness and confusion)

But Okorocha says it is another attempt by his successor to destroy his legacies .

In the ego war between both men the people of Imo State are the ultimate losers.

Analysis are knocking the action, saying “A Governor used their money to build the hospital another Governor used their money to destroy the Edifice.”