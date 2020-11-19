Like Whitney & daughter, Bobby Brown’s son found dead in a bathtub

Bobby Brown Jr, the son of the singer Bobby Brown, has been found dead in Los Angeles, police have said.

The 28-year-old was discovered at his home on Wednesday after officers were called to a “medical emergency”, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Singer-songwriter Landon Brown, who is the eldest son of Bobby Sr., confirmed his brother’s death in an Instagram post captioned, “I love you forever King.”

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, however, no foul play is suspected as the case is pending examination, said LAPD public information officer Jeff Lee.

Brown Jr was the son of Brown and his former partner Kim Ward, whom he dated off and on for nearly 11 years. At the time of their split in 1991, Kim was two months pregnant with the recently deceased son.

Combing through to Bobby Jr.’s Instagram, he regularly promoted his music on the social media app, towing his father’s line, most recently sharing his record “Say Something.”

Brown Jr’s death follows that of his 22-year-old half-sibling, Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015. The daughter of late chart-topping singer Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012, succumbed to her injuries six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub.

Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2011

The mother and daughter died in similar circumstances three years apart.