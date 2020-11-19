Popular Cele Prophet, Genesis, jailed for fraud !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

A Lagos State High court on Wednesday (today) sentenced popular prophet and Sheperd-in-charge of CCC Global Genesis church, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe to two-year imprisonment for defrauding an American based woman.

The trial judge, Justice Olabisi Akinlade sentenced Prophet Oladele after she found him guilty of two count charges out of the seven he was charged with.

Justice Akinlade in a judgment that lasted for about four hours sentenced the defendant, prophet Oladele to a year imprisonments for count two and four. She however discharged him of counts 1,3, 5 ,6 and 7 for lack of evidence against him.

Oladele was charged with seven counts charges bordering on fraud and obtaining money by false pretenses, preferred against him by the Lagos State government sometimes in 2007.

He was said to have defrauded one Mrs Olaide William Oni to the tune of eleven million naira (N11m).

He had however pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was brought before the court

