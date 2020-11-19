Rohr is one of the worst in history of Nigeria’s football – Aiyegbeni

Rohr is one of the worst in Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has described coach Gernot Rohr as one of the worst in the history of Nigeria’s football.

He said this in reaction to the failure of the Super Eagles to beat Sierra Leone in the two legs of their AFCON qualifier encounter.

The first leg played in Benin City saw the Leone Stars come from 4 goals down to draw the Super Eagles.

The return leg played in Freetown ended in a goalless draw.

Aiyegbeni who played for Everton FC in the English Premier League said that some players are not supposed to be in the team.

“The coach is not good enough, let him go,” Aiyegbeni told Lagos Talks FM.

“Some of the boys are not good enough. I don’t know where they are bringing them from. Who is inviting these players?

“Our football is getting worse every day. When I was there, people criticized us, but we’re way better than these ones.

“The coach is not good enough, no clue. Gernot Rohr is one of the worst coaches in our history. He is not good enough.”