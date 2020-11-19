UNILAG: Babalakin dares FG, contests dissolution of Governing Council

A former Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) has opposed dissolution of the body he headed as announced last week Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Babalakin bared his position in a letter dated November 16, 2020, signed by the Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Resort International and his Media Adviser, Mikail Mumuni, addressed to the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben-Bem Goong.

In it, he contested that the Council that was dissolved could not have been the one he chaired as he (Babalakin) had resigned his appointment earlier on September 17, 2020.

The letter, which was made available to the press Tuesday, said dropping Babalakin’s name in the press release issued by Goong was an error.

Mumuni summed up that last week’s purported dissolution came not less than two months after Dr. Babalakin’s resignation was publicly announced and when the press release was issued.

“If there was any Council to be dissolved at all, it must have been the one chaired by Mr. John Momoh,” Babalakin countered in the letter, in which the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry was copied.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education had last week in its press release titled: “ANNOUNCEMENT OF DISSOLUTION OF THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS,” stated: “Mr. President after careful review of the report has approved all the recommendations of the Panel.”

Consequently, the release said “Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos” and “the Governing Council of the University of Lagos Chaired by Dr. B. O. Babalakin is hereby dissolved”.