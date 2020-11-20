2 girls fall into well, die in Kano, 65 yrs old too

Tragedy struck in the commercial city of Kano, on Thursday when two kids, who fell into an open well in two separate incidents, lost their lives.

It was learnt that the separate incidents occurred at Kwagar, Kanawa, in the Gezerwa Local Government Area and Sabuwar Unguwa, in the Rano Local Government Area of Kano state,.

While confirming the incidents in a press statement, on Thursday, the state Fire Service said a distress call was received through Police Gerzawa Division in Kwagar Kanawa, Gerzawa Local Government Area at 8am.

“Officers of the Service, who subsequently arrived at the scene, discovered that it was the body of a nine-year-old girl, identified as Aisha Musa, that fell into a well. She was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.’’

the girl’s remains were later handed over to the Village head, Alhaji Abubakar Usman of Kwagar Kanawa Village.

Also, in a related development, the Fire Service spokesman confirmed that a 65-year-old man, Isah Amadu Kamilu, equally fell into a well and lost his life, at Sabuwar Unguwa in Rano.